Thursday, July 22, 2021 – A close ally of Deputy President William Ruto was arrested during a raid at his home in Nairobi on Thursday night.

Embakasi East Parliamentary aspirant, Francis Mureithi, who is reported to have coordinated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) logistical needs in the Kiambaa by-election, was arrested and transferred to Western Kenya.

The youthful politician is accused of being involved in an accident in the Western part of the country but some of his supporters insist that the matter was settled amicably.

“He was arrested because of) some issue in Western Kenya but our team is on it. He was arrested in Nairobi overnight while at his home.

“He will be arraigned in Western but the Police have not communicated.

“Our lawyers are still trying to find out. We saw the police arrest without giving full information so we are still trying to find out,” UDA’s Communication Director, Wanjohi Githae said.

Mureithi lost the Embakasi East Parliamentary seat to Babu Owino after the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld the latter’s victory during the 2017 general election.

Since then, the aspirant has had run-ins with law enforcement officers, including a 2020 arrest where he was charged over Sh300 million fraud.

The politician was accused of obtaining the colossal amount from an Eritrean national after promising to help him win military tenders.

He, however, denied five counts, including forgery and conspiracy to defraud.

The Kenyan DAILY POST