Tuesday, July 20, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has said Jubilee Party won the just concluded by-election in Kiambaa.

Addressing the press on Monday, Murathe said he has evidence that Jubilee party candidate, Kariri Njama, won the seat but the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) with the help of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), rigged the poll in favour of John Njuguna Wanjiku.

“We are not satisfied with what IEBC did to our candidate.

“When you are not satisfied with the results and you want a recount, they cannot refuse to give you a recount,” Murathe said.

“The numbers that came out from the polling stations were not the same numbers that came to the tallying center. And we have concrete evidence,” Murathe added.

The former Gatanga MP also asked Kenyans not to be the victims of the circulating fake news on social media, alleging that he had asked the grassroots campaign team in Kiambaa to account for the campaign funds.

“I read somewhere where they were talking about Murathe saying that the team that went to the ground needs to account for I don’t know over Sh300 million shillings. There was nothing like that,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST