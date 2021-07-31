Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 31, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has admitted that Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat during the 2022 Presidential election.

In an interview with Ebru TV on Friday evening, Orengo, who is also the Minority Leader in the Senate, said despite One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders uniting, they cannot get anywhere near Ruto.

Orengo affirmed that the opposition must unite and take DP Ruto as their common enemy or they will have themselves to blame moving into the future.

According to Orengo, no one can match the political strength of the second in command alone.

He said the only way the OKA leaders can beat Ruto is if they unite with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

“OKA leaders are nothing without Raila Odinga. DP Ruto will beat them badly if they decide to go alone without the assistance of Jakom,” Orengo said.

OKA leaders include Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU chairman Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

