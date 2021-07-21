Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of derailing the Jubilee government economic agenda for Kenyans by bringing onboard the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Immediately after his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, introduced BBI to Kenyans, saying it will solve all the problems Kenyans are facing.

However, in the month of May 2021, a five-Judge bench stopped BBI by terming the document unconstitutional.

Speaking on Wednesday in Machakos, Ruto, who was meeting Machakos County small scale traders, accused Raila of derailing the big 4 agenda which he had planned with President Uhuru in their second term to help provide cheap housing, affordable health care, manufacturing jobs, and food security in the country.

“Hawa watu (Raila and his NASA brigade) walikuja 2018 wakasimamisha mambo ya housing, kilimo na uchumi ambayo ingeleta kazi na biashara kwa wananchi.

“Waliteta BBI ambayo tayari Mungu amesimamisha, kwa ivyo tunawaambia kwanza waombe msamaha kwa wananchi kabla ya kuongea na sisi,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST