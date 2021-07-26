Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has savagely attacked Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, for poking holes in his manifesto dubbed ‘Bottom-up economy’

On Saturday, Mudavadi, who was popularising his Presidential bid in Nyandarua County, said that Ruto’s ‘bottom-up economy’ suggestion is dangerous and will leave Kenyans poor if adopted through the election of the DP.

Mudavadi termed the model as a risky leadership system that seeks to take away everything and leave the public empty-handed.

“Don’t be cheated by semantics and empty promises, bottoms up means gobbling up everything,” Mudavadi said.

But, Ruto, who was in Rurii ward in Nyandarua County, castigated Mudavadi, saying he is always drunk like a skunk and that is why he cannot understand ‘Bottom-up economy’.

“Those who are opposed to ‘Bottom-up economy’ are always drunk, so I urge you to forgive them,” Ruto said in reference to Mudavadi.

