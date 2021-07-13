Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto appeared on Radio Jambo on Tuesday morning, where he talked about his 2022 presidential bid and also his bitter fallout with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview that lasted for one and half hours, Ruto also revealed how he rose from a chicken seller in Uasin Gishu to one of the richest men in Kenya.

The second in command attributed his success to his wife, Rachael Ruto, who he said is a God-fearing and down-to-earth woman.

On why he had a successful marriage, Ruto also heaped praise to his wife whom he termed as an Angel sent from heaven.

“I attribute my family’s success to my wife. She’s close to an angel,” Ruto said.

On why his daughter June Ruto married a Nigerian man, Ruto said it is God’s plan but said he would have been happier if she would have married a Kenyan man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST