Monday, July 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who on Friday last week, accused him of giving handouts to youth and poor Kenyans.

Speaking on Sunday, Ruto said he will continue giving ‘handouts’ to youth, churches, and disadvantaged people in society.

“When you were looking for votes you gave out Sh100 but you did not call it a handout.

“But when I am giving to churches, boda bodas and mama mbogas, it becomes a handout. We may not be geniuses, but we are not fools,” Ruto said.

“You gave people Sh100 to get a five-year job but when I give Sh5,000 to mama mboga, that becomes a handout,” Ruto added.

On Friday, Uhuru who spoke during his tour of the Ukambani region said some leaders do not have plans for transforming the lives of Kenyans and have instead resorted to dishing out handouts.

“Kenyans don’t want handouts. They want to be given the ability to fend for themselves,” the head of state said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST