Friday, July 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is over the moon after United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku, won the just concluded by-election in the Kiambaa constituency.

Wanjiku won the seat with 21,773 votes against Jubilee’s Kariri Njama, who garnered 21,263 votes.

In the video, Ruto, who was accompanied by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, was seen celebrating Kawanjiku’s win at his house.

Surprisingly, Ruto closed his eyes and prayed to the almighty after defeating his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his ‘bedroom’.

Uhuru was supporting Kariri Njama while Ruto and Tangatanga battalion were supporting Njuguna.

Political pundits had earlier projected that the by-election was a litmus test for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s control of the Mt Kenya region.

As things stand, DP Ruto has demonstrated he is in firm control of the vote-rich region, which has over 6 million votes.

Here is the video of DP Ruto celebrating John Njuguna Wanjiku’s win.

