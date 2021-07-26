Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has threatened to report President Uhuru Kenyatta to the United Nations (UN) should he go ahead to postpone the 2022 General Election with the selfish intention of extending his term.

This follows last week’s African Court ruling advising African nations that will not be able to hold elections due to the COVID-19 crisis to consider postponement of elections; but only if there are national laws that allow for the postponement of a General Election.

But according to Ruto’s allies, led by Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and former Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan, UDA will not allow the election date to be changed in any way.

“We will oppose this and even write a letter to the UN Security Council stating that Kenya is not at war and that the government should put in place measures to ensure that elections are held as planned,” said Omar Hassan.

Omar noted that those pushing for the postponement of the elections have sensed defeat after they realized that they have already lost popularity and so they need more time to organize themselves.

“We will not sit back and watch the election postponed unconstitutionally.”

“Those who are pushing for it have known they have lost popularity in the grassroots and now want more time to prepare,” he added.

Although IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati maintains that the 2022 General Election will be held on August 9, 2022, promoters of the BBI bill led by Central Organization for Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, are pushing for the postponement of the elections until the BBI referendum is held.

“If we cannot get it (favorable judgment) then we will have to start it afresh.”

“And we will also appeal through parliament to extend the elections by even one year until we get BBI,” Atwoli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST