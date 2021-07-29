Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has been forced to explain his Bottom-up Economic model after it attracted both funny and derogatory jokes among Kenyans including leaders in an attempt to interpret it.

In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, the DP said the model seeks to empower millions of unemployed Kenyans to live a decent life by promoting investments and financial instruments among them.

The second in command stated that the Bottom-Up model will have more benefits to less fortunate Kenyans contrary to the Trickle Down economic model that he argued has been a disgrace to the people.

“Bottom-up is anchored on deliberately promoting investment and financial instruments targeting the millions who are unemployed, hustler enterprises, and the farmer groups,” Ruto stated.

The DP defended the model arguing it was triggered by the current state of the economy that has seen many Kenyans living under chronic poverty due to lack of jobs.

“It is the economy. Trickle Down failed for aiding patronage and cronyism, breeding cartels and monopolies that benefited few,” Ruto argued.

Ruto defended the model after Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, and Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, were unable to explain what the Bottom-up Economic model is.

The Kenyan DAILY POST