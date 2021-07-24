Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the latest politician to condemn the arrest of Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua was arrested on Friday morning in connection with the Sh 12 billion corruption scandal and is currently cooling his heels at Gigiri Police Station in Nairobi awaiting to appear in Court on Monday.

Commenting on Twitter on Friday, Ruto, who is a close ally of Gachagua, condemned his arrest and said it was politically instigated.

The second in command said the allegations facing Gachagua are trumped up.

“The prosecution on account of our friendship and political beliefs will come to an end. They have connections, networks, pedigree and godfathers. But we have God our father,” Ruto said.

The DP appeared to link Gachagua’s arrest to his role in the just concluded Kiambaa by-election, where he led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) campaigns.

“My brother Gachagua, I know you are strong because we knew these politically instigated trumped-up charges were coming,” Ruto said.

