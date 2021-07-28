Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has laughed off claims by Daily Nation that more than 50 governors from the Mt Kenya region have endorsed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential quest in 2022.

On Tuesday, Raila was in Gatanga, Murang’a County for a Skiza Tunes Thanksgiving party hosted by Royal Media Service(RMS) founder, SK Macharia.

During the colourful event, politicians from Mt Kenya region led by nominated MP, Maina Kamanda and several governors endorsed Raila‘s bid in 2022.

However, Daily Nation, in its publication on Wednesday, stated that more than 50 governors from the Mt Kenya region endorsed Raila’s bid.

The whole country has 47 governors.

Ruto, through his Communications Director, Emmanuel Taalam, said that the mistake in Nation’s newspaper is how Raila’s agents are misleading the former premier to failure and rejection of election results.

“This is how Raila’s agents set him up for failure and subsequent rejection of election results.

“Cooked stuff. How do we have 50 governors in Mt. Kenya when we have 47 in the entire country?” Taalam wondered.

Here is a screenshot of how Daily Nation reported.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.