Friday, July 30, 2021 – As President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to tour the Western Kenya region next week to launch development projects, politicians from the region have warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga never to gatecrash the president’s tour as he did in Ukambani.

In a statement, the legislators warned Uhuru not to invite Raila to accompany him in Western, saying they have their own leaders.

They consider Raila’s presence as ridicule to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, who are influential Western Kenya leaders.

According to Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Raila Odinga is planning to hijack the president’s tour at Musalia Mudavadi’s backyard, and it will not be allowed.

“I know there are people who are trying to sideline Mudavadi to deny him support in his home turf. We will not accept that,” said Ayub Savula.

Uhuru’s planned tour to Western Kenya comes barely a month after a successful tour of the Ukambani region.

In the Ukambani tour, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also frowned at the fact that Raila Odinga accompanied the Head of State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST