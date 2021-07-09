Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 July 2021 – David Murathe’s son, Davidson Wakairu, turned 29 years old in style at the lavish Mawe Resort in Watamu in the company of friends.

Davidson posted a short clip giving his fans a glimpse of how the memorable birthday party went down.

He left nothing to chance during the posh birthday party that saw him pop expensive champagne and treat his friends and fellow rich kids to pricey drinks.

In the video that displays the gap between the rich and poor in Kenya, Murathe’s son and his friends are seen popping drinks on a yacht while dancing to music in the company of beautiful ladies.

He also hosted an indoor party inside the exclusive resort.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.