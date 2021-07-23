Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 23, 2021 – It is all systems go for the planned tour of Deputy President William Ruto to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political bedrock of Nyanza.

This was revealed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party officials who said the DP’s tour was still on despite all the challenges.

Speaking to the press, the officials drawn from Homa Bay County dismissed reports that the visit has been canceled.

Led by UDA’s Homa Bay County coordinator Everest Okango, they said everything is set for the DP’s visit adding that it is just a matter of when, and not if.

“We want to clarify some doubts that DP Ruto’s tour of the Nyanza region is hanging in the balance.”

“As far as we are concerned, the plan of him coming the last week of this month is still on,” he said.

According to Okango, media reports indicating the DP’s visit may fail to materialise are erroneous since they are yet to receive official communication from their party headquarters.

He stated that they have organized everything that needs to be put in order before the visit and they are just waiting for the county’s second-in-command to visit the area.

“We have not received official communication from the headquarters about any cancellation.”

“Our plans are on as usual and as Homa Bay County, we have finalized every plan,” he stated

“We have organized churches, groups for empowerment are ready and places, where the DP is expected to make stopovers, are also set,” Okango added.

Ruto’s planned raid of the Luo Nyanza is seen as a plot to grab a share of votes from Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST