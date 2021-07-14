Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed why he has never crossed President Uhuru Kenyatta the wrong way despite countless humiliations and his roles as an elected leader being taken away.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto said if he were a greedy leader, he would be engaged in a public showdown with the President to fight for his roles given by law.

“Kawaida, kama ni mtu mwenye pupa, mimi ningeleta makelele makubwa kwa sababu mimi nimechaguliwa kama naibu wa rais (If I were a greedy leader I would have made a lot of noise because I am an elected deputy president),” Ruto stated.

“I have not been appointed, I have been elected with the president on the same ticket,” he added.

Even though he admitted to having faced serious humiliation from Uhuru’s Government, Ruto declined to discuss some of the humiliations on air.

“I would have raised dust that my roles have been taken…there are many things that I cannot discuss on-air that have been done to humiliate me.”

“But in respect of leadership and my friend, the President, I have never said anything, I have never attacked the President,” Ruto stated.

“People would have expected me to fight but I am not,” the DP said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST