Wednesday, 21 July 2021 – DJ Pierra Makena treated her daughter Rica to a lavish birthday party attended by close friends and some of her family members.

The 40-year-old entertainer hired a limousine to ferry her daughter and friends to the venue where the rainbow-themed birthday party was hosted.

She shared a series of videos of the memorable party and captioned them with heartfelt messages.

“Happy birthday Ricca! I love you so much. 5 looks good on you,” she captioned one of the videos.

In another video that she posted on social media, the adorable daughter is heard asking, “Mum, you did all this for me,” and she responds gently, “Yes I did that for you,”.

Pierra has been bringing up her daughter single-handedly after her baby daddy dumped her when she was pregnant.

Speaking in a past interview on Radio Jambo, Pierra revealed that she fell into depression after her baby daddy dumped her.

“When I told him I was pregnant, he said it was a good thing but silence followed after.

“I couldn’t hang on to him like a tick so I taught myself how to live without him,” she said.

Here are videos of how the lavish birthday party went down.

