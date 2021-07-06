Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed threats by Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) to dissolve the NASA coalition that sponsored his presidential bid in 2017.

In a statement, Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, dared the three principals to go ahead and dissolve NASA, saying it will be their own funeral.

According to Sifuna, Raila has nothing to lose if three officially walk out.

At the same time, Sifuna maintained that Kalonzo, Mudavadi, and Wetangula will never get a single dime from the Sh4 billion that Raila received from the political parties fund, saying the three are cowards.

He stated that the claims that ODM has failed to account for their share of the political party’s funds are unfounded.

“We have never known what amount of money they are demanding from us; the legal and factual basis of that demand, so at least when the matter is in court we will be able to know for the first time what their claim against us is.”

“So we welcome that cause of action,” Sifuna said.

The three NASA principals are accusing Raila’s ODM of failing to share the money with them despite being a part of NASA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST