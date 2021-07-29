Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – 3 days ago, 5 armed robbers stormed the Equity Bank branch in Matuu and disarmed two police officers guarding the bank before making away with an unknown amount of money.

The daring daylight robbery that was captured on CCTV shocked Kenyans and exposed the rising insecurity in the country.

As investigations on the robbery incident that lasted for 15 minutes continue, detectives have established that one of the police officers guarding the bank collaborated with the gang of 5.

Detectives have evidence that the rogue cop communicated with the thugs before the robbery.

From the CCTV footage of the robbery incident, the thugs were seen grabbing an AK47 rifle from the police officer, who is now being treated as a person of interest as the hunt for the gang continues.

His colleague also lost his AK47 rifle to the thugs.

None of the gang members has been arrested so far.

The gang of five is said to have robbed Equity bank customers in the banking hall of their cell phones and money before proceeding into the tellers and emptied the cash boxes.

The bank’s management has not disclosed the amount of money that was stolen during the heist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.