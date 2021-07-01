Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Prolific Kenyan writer, Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, has reportedly warned the Kikuyu community against joining Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Ngugi, who teaches Comparative Literature and Performance Studies at the University of California, Irvine campus, told the Kikuyu community that it is a big shame for them to join the ‘hustler movement’ yet they are globally known to be industrious and wealthy.

According to the post, Ngugi told the ‘Nyumba ya Mumbi’ that joining the ‘hustler movement’ is like embracing poverty and urged them they will head to a dangerous hole of extinction if they follow that route.

Here is the post.

However, the authenticity of the post is still in question since Ngugi is yet to confirm whether the post is real or fake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST