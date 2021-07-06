Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – ODM Nominated MP Wilson Sossion has dismissed allegations that his party leader Raila Odinga forced him to step down from his role at the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

Speaking during an interview, the former KNUT chairman said Raila is his party leader and they did not discuss his duties at the teachers union.

Sossion added that the former Prime Minister is a democratic leader who understands that members of his party have other duties and he does not interfere in them.

“My party leader is a leader of the party I am a member of and we only discuss political issues and workers issues in Parliament.”

“Raila cannot do that he is a democratic person and he respects that,” the former KNUT chairperson stated.

He asserted that he decided to step down from KNUT adding that the government was opposed to his leadership.

“The government in the National Security Council from 2017 stated that the labour movement would be the sector that will bring opposition to the government and KNUT was aimed at in these changes,” he stated.

The teary Sossion announced his exit from KNUT last month after things became too complicated for him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST