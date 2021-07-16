Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is fuming with anger after Deputy President William Ruto proved to be a better man in the just concluded Kiambaa by-election.

This is after UDA candidate Njuguna Wanjiku emerged the winner garnering 21,773 votes against Jubilee’s Kariri Njama who got 21,243 votes in the hotly contested by-election.

Uhuru’s party has since protested the loss claiming that IEBC may have rigged Kariri Njama in favor of Ruto’s man.

According to Njama, who had stormed the tallying center with his supporters in protest, IEBC under Wafula Chebukati had tilted the election in the favour of UDA’s Njuguna Wanjiku.

The Jubilee candidate and his entourage wanted IEBC’s Kiambaa Returning Officer – Peter Muigai – to recount votes for two centres, Kawaida and Muchatha polling stations they alleged had witnessed election malpractices.

“We want a recount in Kawaida and Muchatha,” they demanded. IEBC had counted 42,611 votes by then, representing a voter turnout of 44.79 percent.

This is despite the state trying to intimidate the IEBC earlier on using Chief and police officers to save Uhuru’s man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST