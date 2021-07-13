Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Top-rated Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, has been trolled after he shared a video interacting with legendary American Hip-Hop rapper, Snoop Dogg.

Simba met Snoop in the studio yesterday where they are reportedly working on a project and he had difficulties communicating in English.

He shared a video receiving priceless advice from Snoop, who has been in the music industry for over two decades, and at some point, he almost bit his tongue while trying to converse with the popular rapper in English.

Diamond has always had difficulties communicating in English.

Some of his fans have even advised him to enroll for English lessons since he has become a global star.

Was he even aware of what Snoop was telling him?

Check out the video below.

