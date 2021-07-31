Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Three notorious fraudsters who have been operating across Isiolo and Kajiado counties defrauding unsuspecting mobile money operators of their cash were last evening arrested in a scrupulous operation by detectives.

Acting on intelligence leads, the Isiolo-based launched the operation to clean the township of the charlatans who had set out to make a living out of the sweat and toil of hard-working Kenyans.

The maneuver stretched further into Kajiado County before the sleuths eventually pounced on Samwel Maina Ndirangu, 36, Mary Wangari Hinga, 32 and 31-year-old Josephine Chesang Tanui at Archers Post while attempting to run away from the long arm of the law.

The fraudsters had travelled from as far as Nakuru and Nairobi with one thing in their to-do list, and that was solely to get-rich-quick by swindling unsuspecting Kenyans.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the swindlers allegedly send random messages disguised as original Mpesa transaction texts to several subscribers and later steal from them while purporting to reverse the “wrong” transactions. This is in addition to carrying out fraudulent Sim cards swaps.

Detectives further established that to perfectly execute their duplicitous act, the suspects approach Mpesa Agents as dealers in the pretext of selling sim cards & other products at discounted prices, and in the process switch the agents’ Mpesa phones before flushing their float.

During the raid, a motor vehicle make Toyota vitz was detained and several mobile phone simcards recovered from the fraudsters who are cooling their heels in custody awaiting legal procedures.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.