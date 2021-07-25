Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 25 July 2021 – Two main suspects behind the double murders of Mombasa-based Dutch tycoon Herman Rouwenhourst, 55, and his guard Evans Bokoro, 23, have been arrested by homicide detectives.

Timothy Omondi Ngoe alias Rashid, 22, and Mary Nekesa Ambani, 33, have been arrested following the Dutchman’s murder most foul, at the upscale Rocco apartments in Shanzu, on June 4, 2021.

Herman Rouwenhourst who owned multiple properties and nightclubs scattered across Mombasa and Kilifi counties, was found lying lifeless on his matrimonial bed with multiple injuries on the head, with his hands and legs tied and his mouth gagged. His guard also died under similar circumstances bearing injuries similar to those of his employer.

Investigations have revealed that the slain tycoon had notified his wife Riziki Cherono of his intentions to divorce her, following endless wrangles that had rocked their marriage. However, Cherono didn’t take that lying down and hatched a plot to eliminate her husband, with whom they had two children aged 14 and 12.

On May 10,2021, she constituted a meeting between the two suspects Rashid and Nekesa, a former manager in one of Rouwenhourst’s hotels. In a chilling confession to detectives on how they planned and executed the murder, Nekesa disclosed that Cherono had earlier taken Rashid to their home on a recce mission to familiarize himself with the home.

To complete the finer details into the murder plot, Rashid took photos of the bedroom where the deceased was later found dead. He was promised a handsome pay upon completion of the task, from money that the deceased kept in a safe in the couple’s bedroom.

Investigations have further revealed that on the fateful night of the murder, Cherono opened the door to their apartment letting in Rashid and other suspects still at large, to stage the cold blooded murder. After completing their task, they broke into the safe and took off with over Sh3 Million.

Cherono was later found in the couple’s Toyota Probox around Serena hotel, in what detectives discovered to be a staged kidnapping.

Two weeks after the murder, the prime suspect Timothy Omondi alias Rashid acquired a plot with the proceeds from the murder, measuring 40x80ft at Kiembeni. He constructed a four-roomed house at an estimated cost of over Sh1.5Million and furnished it with newly acquired household items, worth over Sh500, 000.

Further, Detectives recovered one live round of 9mm callibre, one bullet head of 9mm callibre, a pair of handcuffs, blood stained shoes, several mobile phones and SIM cards.

Forensic analysis conducted in our forensic lab placed Rashid at the scene of the murder in Shanzu and at around Serena, where Cherono and the vehicle were found. The suspects will be arraigned in court tomorrow to answer to murder charges.

BY DCI.

See the photo of the house that one of the suspects constructed with the proceeds of murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.