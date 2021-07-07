Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 July 2021 – Detectives have established that killer cop, Caroline Kangogo, has been communicating with dangerous criminals who are on police radar.

According to Nakuru County lead criminal investigations officer, Anthony Sunguti, Caroline’s mobile phone was found abandoned near a fence where she passed through when she escaped after killing a police officer said to be her lover.

When her phone was analyzed by detectives, it was discovered that she has been communicating with dangerous criminals who are on police radar.

She has also been planning dirty deals with rogue senior cops.

“Some of the people she has been communicating with are senior officers and some dangerous criminals who are being pursued by the police,” the DCI boss said.

Caroline is on the run after she lured another man to a lodging in Juja and brutally murdered him.

She is alleged to be on a killing spree and has vowed to eliminate all her present and past lovers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.