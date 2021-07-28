Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – It’s now emerging that Wycliffe Omwenga, the brother of slain gold fraudster Kevin Omwenga, lived a troubled life before he died under unclear circumstances last week.

A family member who sought anonymity revealed that Wycliffe relocated from Kilimani and rented a one-bedroom house in Riruta after he received endless threats from unknown people.

He would always lock the door of his house from inside even when his family members visited him.

“Even in Riruta, he lived in fear, always locking the door from the inside, even when I was visiting.

“I asked him why he had moved to Riruta and he told me he wanted a quiet place since he was the main witness in Kevin’s case,” a family member revealed.

Wycliffe was in constant communication with his family until Monday afternoon, July 19.

His body was found two days later on Wednesday, July 21.

A family member also revealed that he recently signed papers in order to take over his deceased brother’s properties.

An autopsy conducted on Wycliffe’s body at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital mortuary yesterday did not give conclusive results on the cause of death as the body did not have any physical marks of injury.

Further toxicological tests will be done to ascertain the exact cause of death.

