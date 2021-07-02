Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 02 July 2021 – Infamous city preacher, Victor Kanyari, who is among the founders of the prosperity gospel in Kenya, is a relative of controversial city preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha of Oracle Church.

According to well-placed sources, Kanyari’s mother, Prophetess Nduta, who was jailed sometime back for defrauding unsuspecting Kenyans through fake miracles, is an elder sister to Reverend Lucy Natasha’s mother, Pastor Wanjiru.

This makes Kanyari and Reverend Lucy Natasha cousins.

Kanyari and Reverend Lucy Natasha were introduced to the thriving business of selling anointed oil and performing fake miracles by their mothers- Pastor Wanjiru and Prophetess Nduta.

Natasha’s mother, Pastor Wanjiru, runs a church in Kawangware where she hawks fake miracles to the highest bidder, while Kanyari’s mother, Prophetess Nduta, still runs a church in Nairobi CBD although her fortunes dwindled after she was jailed.

Just like Kanyari, Reverend Natasha is a rogue preacher who thrives in brainwashing her congregants.

She empties her congregant’s pockets through prosperity gospel and false promises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.