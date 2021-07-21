Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 July 2021 – Months after a female cop based at Lang’ata police station accused her bosses of mistreating her during pregnancy, another junior cop attached to the same station has highlighted his plight on social media.

In screenshots shared online on Digital Cops Facebook platform, the distressed cop identified as Manyasi expressed his woes and blamed a senior cop identified as Sergeant Sirma for making his life a living hell.

He also blamed a police constable identified as Trecy for conspiring with Sergeant Sirma to frustrate him and described her as a devil in a human face.

“I know I will die soon but some people have to pay for it. Lang’ata police turned me into a laughing stalk.

“Sergeant Sirma you really messed up my life. Police Constable Trecy, you are a devil in human face. I am hating everyone,” a section of his alarming post reads.

Manyasi says that Sergeant Sirma started frustrating him in July 2019 when he was posted at the station.

The depressed cop claims that he has not been given leave since 2019, something that has contributed to his marital woes.

His wife who lives in the village reportedly divorced him because he doesn’t go home to visit them and took all his household items.

He is pleading with his father-in-law to tell his wife to return his household items, adding that he has reached the end and might die soon.

Manyasi says that if he dies, his bosses at Lang’ata police station should be blamed for his death.

Here are screenshots of the cop’s disturbing social media posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.