Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru, has revealed what will happen to Deputy President William Ruto if Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, wins the Kiambaa by-election.
The Kiambaa by-election is a two-horse race between Njama and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku.
In an interview with Inooro TV on Wednesday, Waweru said that the Kiambaa by-election is a political weighing machine to chase Ruto out of the larger Mount Kenya Region ahead of the 2022 General Elections.
He stated that if Kariri Njama wins the Kiambaa Parliamentary seat, it will draw in a motive that will enable them to diminish DP Ruto’s influence in some of the counties in the Mt Kenya region.
“We will be much pleased if Kariri Njama of Jubilee Party takes the vote home.
“It will act as a political firearm to chase Ruto and his brigade from the Mountain,” Waweru said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
