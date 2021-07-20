Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 20, 2021 – UDA chairman Johnson Muthama has laughed off claims by the Jubilee party that the Kiambaa by-election was rigged in favor of Ruto’s UDA.

Taking to Twitter, Muthama ridiculed Jubilee for losing the Kiambaa by-election despite being in government.

“Jubilee operatives claim of theft in Kiambaa by-election is laughable!. We almost believed them when they said the deep state is invincible.”

“But who is God? He gave us victory in Kiambaa against the system and deep state.

“Let everyone know God and the people are more powerful,” the UDA Chairman wrote on his Twitter page.

Other than the UDA chairman, other allies of DP William Ruto have also laughed at Jubilee for crying foul after the Kiambaa loss.

In a sarcastic tweet, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said that Jubilee has borrowed the behavior from ODM.

The behavior of protesting the Kiambaa loss, he said, is a characteristic of the ODM party, which does not accept defeat.

“Yani everything ODM has been transferred to our former party? Awuoro!” stated Murkomen.

Another UDA member who has ridiculed Jubilee is Soy MP Caleb Kositany.

“Why are these guys in denial? Tell the king the truth Jubilee is past tense,” Kositany stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST