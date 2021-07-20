Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 July 2021 – Questions are now emerging over the sudden death of renowned Kikuyu Benga singer Edward Irungu alias Wanjaro Junior, whose body was retrieved from Masinga Dam last Saturday.

Although the musician is alleged to have committed suicide over Sh 700,000 debt and left a suicide note, it’s now emerging that he might have been killed by underground deal makers who ply their trade along Thika Road.

In Zimmerman estate, where he lived, he reportedly wined and dined with underground deal makers.

The underground deal makers that he wined and dined with are involved in shady land deals and they are dangerous and untouchable.

Wanjaro also reportedly worked as a supervisor to another mysterious man said to be part of the underground deal makers.

“He is only known to have maintained three close friends. He was working as a supervisor for another mysterious man who owns rental houses, butcheries, and transport trucks.

“Any time we discussed death, he said he would not dare die and leave behind women whom he usually termed as flowers of life and the core reason men existed,” one of his friends said.

His wife Joyce Wachira also cast doubt on reports that he committed suicide over debts.

She revealed that her husband has never locked suicidal and on the date he disappeared, he appeared normal.

“I am waiting for police to investigate and give us the official version. I don’t know about his debts. He has never acted suicidal and on the date, he disappeared, he appeared normal,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.