Tuesday, July 20, 2021 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters is tracking detectives accused of compromising investigations in the Caroline Kangogo suicide case.

DCI is set to launch an investigation into said officers who it claimed tainted the reputation and image of the investigation agency by leaking evidence and critical leads.

In a circular dated Monday, DCI stated that the officers leaked crime scene photographs of the late corporal Kangogo irresponsibly thus turning the public against the agency.

“We have recently received information that police officers are sharing sensitive information that compromises investigations through social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, and Twitter.”

“Example is the late Police Corporal (W) Caroline Kangogo… thus jeopardising the case and putting the DCI in disrepute in the eyes of the public,” DCI lamented.

All detectives were warned against breaking the law and sharing sensitive leads.

According to the circular, those found culpable will be subjected to serious disciplinary sanctions, including dismissal from the service.

Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officers (SCCIOs) were reminded that all murder cases investigations are under their jurisdiction and form their core roles in the service.

The SCCIOs will be held solely responsible for any investigation irregularities.

Kangogo, a fugitive officer, was reported to have died by suicide at her parents’ home in Anin, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Friday, morning, July 16.

However, DCI detailed that it will also investigate murder as the cause of death after security experts and lawyers poked holes at the photos of the crime scene stating that she was assassinated.

Nonetheless, Caroline Kangogo’s father Barnaba Kibor is convinced that his daughter took her own life.

