The Position:

Technology Infrastructure department oversees planning, deployment and operation of state-of-the-art infrastructure services that include server, storage, network, databases, and cloud that support mission critical services for the Bank.

The role holder will provide expertise required for planning, implementation, and operations of the Bank’s Oracle Database Systems. The environment is composed of many Oracle databases running on Oracle Engineered Systems that support mission critical business services.

Responsibilities

Responsible for support of Oracle database systems including but not limited to availability, performance, and reliability of database systems.

Responsible for interfacing with application development teams to ensure applications fit within the Oracle database systems with scalability, reliability and security designed and implemented from the onset.

Perform database performance analysis, tuning, capacity planning, system sizing and ongoing maintenance to ensure maximum performance.

Implement database backup and recovery strategies that meet KCB’s recovery and availability requirements.

Setup and document database related processes and procedures for Business Continuity.

Recommend best practices and ensure they are implemented and incorporated into DBA procedures.

Diagnose and solve complex problems including non-functional problems such as performance issues with Oracle Engineered Systems by identifying workarounds and driving resolution.

Provide technical guidance for design, development, integration, and testing of production Oracle databases.

Responsible for ensuring conformance to security standards for all Oracle databases.

Design BCP and HA solutions for Oracle database systems to achieve required uptime SLA for mission critical applications.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in ICT related field or Electrical Engineering from a recognized university.

Certification in Oracle – Oracle Certified Professional (OCP) is required; Oracle Certified Master (OCM) is preferred.

10 years’ experience in Information Technology with at least 7 years’ experience in database management in environments with Oracle RAC, Dataguard, RMAN and Exadata Engineered Systems.

Experience in Opensource SQL database (MySQL/Maria DB, PostgreSQL) an added advantage.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

The above position is demanding role for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Friday, 30th July 2021.

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Apply for the job here