Reference Number: DM-SONIA-18/06/2021

Employment Type: Full time

Category: Data Management

Job Grade: 6.01

Country: Kenya

Location: Nairobi

JOB PURPOSE:

The Clinical Information Network (CIN) is a multi-hospital platform designed to promote better generation and use of paediatric patient information for quality improvement, surveillance, and research. The project seeks a highly motivated computer scientist who will work with other members of the team towards successful running of a multi-site pragmatic trial on pneumonia treatments and other projects supported on the platform. Specific roles will include maintenance of a web portal that supports project-related dashboards, interactive interfaces, and an online clinical training platform, programming analytics for data visualization, database design and maintenance. The work will involve use of REDCap and other data collection applications in multiple sites within Kenya; programming in R, Python and PHP; and working with colleagues in the Ministry of Health towards harmonisation of CIN data and DHIS2 data capture and reporting.

Description:

REPORTS TO: PI, other senior CIN investigators, CIN senior data manager

DIRECT REPORTS: None

INDIRECT REPORTS: None

BUDGET AND RESOURCE RESPONSIBILITY: Some responsibility for ICT hardware maintenance to support data collection and planning for updates/ additions

Responsibilities

For the CIN and linked with the KEMRI-WTRP ICT Department (based in Kilifi) to:

Work with the data team to coordinate data management processes for a large ongoing clinical trial and related projects

Identify, raise, and troubleshoot data queries with hospital-based data clerks at project sites to ensure accurate and timely data collection

Maintain the project web portal supporting interactive interfaces that, among other functions, support data queries, monitor data quality and trends, and administer online training for study team members

Implement and support web content management systems for projects i.e. Microsoft teams, WordPress and LifterLMS.

Work with the CIN Senior Data Manager and Nairobi Unit Data Manager to support database management and optimal server performance

Design and develop adaptations to / programming enhancements to REDCap and participate in the REDCap user group and other forums to understand the latest developments

Help develop strategies using R to improve data quality and perform data analysis routines that can be incorporated into routine reports

Develop interactive interfaces that support data queries and monitor data trends Develop approaches to support data transfer for hospitals that are compatible with the Ministry of Health’s DHIS2 platform

Participate in the collection, processing, and compilation of study data.

Provide support in training of data collection teams including developing training materials, preparation of hardware/software, training schedules and conducting training.

Maintain study databases as required including ensuring regular updates, cleaning, backups and archiving and ensure all related records and reports are handled and managed in line with data governance protocols.

Ensure compliance with programme ICT policies that span data storage, description, security etc across the research team

And any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science/ ICT with demonstrated skills related to work areas

At least 3 year of work experience in data management or similar roles.

Sound understanding of, and experience with, MySQL, PHP, R and Python

Understanding of database structure, process of data quality assurance and data cleaning

Practical experience with Electronic Data Capture tools such as REDCap, ODK, or KoBo Toolbox.

Experience with Linux server environments

Expert knowledge of maintaining and debugging live software system and of writing and editing program documentation.

Demonstrable data visualization skills

Proficiency in WordPress

Desirable Criteria:

Experience with report writing for data quality

Familiarity with DHIS 2 or OpenMRS

Good Clinical Practice (GCP) training and certification

Prior work with Electronic Health Records

COMPETENCIES:

Understanding of database design and maintenance, quality control and data cleaning

Appreciation of the use of data for routine reporting

Well-developed troubleshooting capacity and clarity of thought

Have high energy, clear goal orientation and strong work ethic

Strong organisational skills with the ability to prioritise workloads and work within tight deadlines

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a multi-disciplinary team environment and to multi-task

Ability to communicate technical concepts, processes and data to non-technical audiences

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills (verbal and written)

PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT/CONDITIONS

Based at the Nairobi office of the KEMRI/Wellcome Trust Research Programme, Kenya.

Regular travel, including outside of working hours out of Nairobi to visit project sites for training, oversight, clinical reviews and troubleshooting

How to Apply

To apply for this post you must be a registered user. Log into your account then go to Vacancies, view the post and click on the button: “Apply for this job”.

Login to apply

All applicants are required to state their current/last salary.

Candidates must supply an email and telephone contact that will be used when offering interviews. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, original transcripts and testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae and valid clearance certificate (certificate of good conduct) during the interviews.

KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP) is an equal opportunity employer. Direct or indirect canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. KWTRP does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).