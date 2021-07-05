Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: July 17, 2021

The Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) is a leading development finance organization that supports businesses to innovate, create jobs and leverage investments in order to create resilience and sustainable incomes in rural and marginalized communities in Africa. Launched in 2008, AECF has invested in 292 businesses across more than 40 value chains and 26 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

We focus specifically on agribusiness, renewable energy, and climate technologies, while also addressing the crosscutting themes of gender, youth, and fragile contexts. In just over a decade, we have impacted more than 27.7 million lives, created close to 24,000 jobs, and leveraged over US $740 million in matching funds.

The AECF operations generate substantial amounts of data which is used to both drive the management of individual investees, the whole organization but also to report to donors and to raise its profile with potential capital providers. This data principally takes the form of business performance indicators from our investees, including financial and social impact indicators.

AECF is headquartered in Kenya, with offices in Côte d’Ivoire and Tanzania.

Job summary

To improve the evidence-based approach to managing and reporting concessional capital intervention, AECF is looking for a Data Analyst who can curate and analyze the existing data from across portfolio operations and feed information back into various levels of management decision making.

The analyst will work within the Impact & Learning team and provide analytical support to both internal and externally commissioned research based primarily around data generated from the portfolio.

Key Responsibilities

· Reviewing for fit for purpose and if necessary, revising data collection and analytical systems and tools currently deployed in both the Portfolio Management and Impact Measurement departments of AECF.

· Contributing to in-house research on specific elements of the business.

· Supporting externally contracted partners in the design and delivery of research.

· Analyse and interpret value adding data trends to help understand portfolio performance over time.

· Support the development of tools, testing, and management of data capture systems and oversee data flow pattern for the Program that will ensure timely data collection and reporting.

· Conduct verification, analysis, and processing of project qualitative and quantitative data for quality assurance and integrity.

· Support results reporting by providing written documentation on activities and indicator results for progress, monthly, bi-annual, and annual reports, as appropriate.

· Ensure high-quality implementation, consistent with AECF/DCED monitoring and evaluation guidelines, protocols, information, and reporting systems.

· Support clients in reporting and project related data verification, reconciliation, and tracking needs.

· Identify and manage timely resolution of client’s data issues.

· Support the further development of the AECF database tool through testing functionality and reporting requirements.

· Coordinate with AECF portfolio and finance teams in overall monitoring of activities of project implementation.

· Contribute data analysis (written text and graphics) for standardized and ad-‐hoc reporting needs for external and internal audiences.

· Work with Impact Portfolio Officers to provide data and input for formative evaluation and research.

· Use data to contribute towards strategic decision-making, knowledge management, sharing best practices and program planning with program team.

· Developing ad hoc analysis of operations and activities as required.

Required qualifications and Experience.

· Hold a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, statistics or monitoring and Evaluation.

· At least three years’ experience in data analytics in the context of development aid – ideally in the field of concessional finance.

· Experienced in the measurement of financial performance data and generating implementable business facing findings and recommendations.

· Experience of data visualisation technologies would be an asset.

· Highly proficient in Excel.

· Proficient in writing in the English language (French and Portuguese ability will be an added advantage).

· A confident personality able to engage across the business coupled with an inquisitive mind that seeks out issues and develops analysis to address them.

· Flexible and self-directing and able to identify priorities from sometimes competing demands and negotiate resource commitments between internal and external clients.

The AECF is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The AECF considers all applicants based on merit without regard to race, sex, colour, national origin, religion, age, disability, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

How to Apply

If you believe, you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the relevant criteria for the role register & apply on https://recruitment.aecfrica.org To be considered, your application must be received by 17th July 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. For more information, please visit our careers page on www.aecfafrica.org