At Deloitte, we have a clear purpose, to make an impact that matters to our clients, our colleagues and our communities. From professional development to leadership opportunities and career advancement, we empower our people to be their very best – because that is how you make an impact.

Main Purpose of Job

Deloitte East Africa currently has an exciting opportunity for a dynamic person to join our Audit team as a Data Analyst. The holder of this position will be reporting to an Audit Engagement manager to work on a series of exciting and challenging Audit data analytics projects.

Job Description

Key Responsibilities

Providing technical guidance and inputs on audit related projects;

Contributing to the analysis and interpretation of data towards relevant communications to add value to projects delivered to clients;

Applying selected analytical techniques and tools to achieve project outcomes;

Supporting the Engagement Manager in the delivery of engagement / project, in specific areas of competency;

Raising issues with Manager as identified in area of focus that may affect the quality of data and delivery or timelines of the engagement;

Identifying opportunities for follow-on work and work with management to win the business;

Proactively identifying client needs and technical issues that arise and proposing resolutions to address these;

Maintaining quality and timeous delivery as per service level agreement (SLA);

Communicating regularly with both Engagement Manager and clients to meet deliverable expectations in specific area of expertise;

Developing productive working relationships with client staff;

Managing information security risk in area of client engagement in alignment with Deloitte policies; and

Consistently reviewing and analysing accuracy and quality of own deliverables;

Qualifications

Required

A Bachelor’s degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering, Information technology or related area. Minimum second class honours upper division, or equivalent.

Good with numbers, curious, strong attention to detail and thoroughness in following systems and procedures, strong skills in querying languages and data analytics.

Minimum of 1 year of experience handling data in a consulting or commercial environment.

Experience with relevant analytics tools and programming languages (Excel, SQL, SAS, VBA, Python, R)

Experience in visual communication of analysis (e.g. Tableau, Qlikview, Qlik Sense, Power BI).

Professional accounting qualification (CPA/ACCA).

Good communication skills (oral and written).

Interpersonal and proven people management.

Good negotiation skills and commercial sense.

Organisational, supervisory and time management skills.

Additional Information

Key Performance areas

Delivery excellence.

Analytical thinking and problem solving.

Business Technology Acumen.

Professional competencies

Expert in field with sound industry and business knowledge.

Demonstrated leadership skills.

Excellent report writing skills.

Good financial knowledge.

Sound business acumen.

Focus on quality and risk.

Well-developed computer user skills.

Your role as a leader

At Deloitte, we believe in the importance of leadership at all levels. We expect our people to embrace and live our purpose by challenging themselves to identify issues that are most important for our clients, our people, and for society and make an impact that matters.

Leadership / Behavioural Capabilities

Living our Purpose – Acts as a role model, embracing and living our purpose and values, and recognizing others for the impact they make.

Influence – Influences clients, teams, and individuals positively, leading by example and establishing confident relationships with increasingly senior people.

Performance drive – Delivers exceptional client service; maximizes results and drives high performance from people while fostering collaboration across businesses and borders.

Strategic direction – Translates broader strategy into a compelling team vision and goals; aligns the team and sets priorities to achieve objectives.

Talent development – Develops high-performing people and teams through challenging and meaningful opportunities.

How you’ll grow

At Deloitte, our professional development plan focuses on helping people at every level of their career to identify and use their strengths to do their best work every day. From entry-level employees to senior leaders, we believe there is always room to learn. We offer opportunities to help build world-class skills in addition to hands-on experience in the global, fast-changing business world.

From on-the-job learning experiences to formal development programs, our professionals have a variety of opportunities to continue to grow throughout their career.

Our purpose

Deloitte is led by a purpose: to make an impact that matters. Every day, Deloitte people are making a real impact in the places they live and work. We pride ourselves on doing not only what is good for clients, but also what is good for our people and the communities in which we live and work—always striving to be an organization that is held up as a role model of quality, integrity, and positive change. Learn more about Deloitte’s impact on the world.https://www2.deloitte.com/global/en/pages/about-deloitte/articles/impact-that-matters.html

How To Apply

