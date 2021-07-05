Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY: SALES DATA ADMINISTRATOR

We are seeking to fill the position of Sales Data Administrator for an FMCG company.

Location; Tanzania

JOB PURPOSE;

The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing key data to ensure that our customer, product, inventory and vendor information is accurate, complete and current. She/he will create reports to provide insight into sales, marketing and purchasing opportunities and trends.

Responsibilities

Analyzing Sales Volume Data daily to relay overall performance verses budget, lapse time and previous years per stock keeping Units.

Analyzing Sales Volume data daily to relay territory performance Report across the Country per products category.

GAP Analysis to identify Gaps in the Sales Volume, various Products, Regions, Market and coming up with Action Plans with the help of the Head of Sales and Territory Sales Managers.

Analyzing Sell out Data from Retail supermarkets or Distributors to identify Gaps, new threats or opportunities in the market and also identify brand share.

Analyzing Sales Data in regards to any Ad Hoc Report that may be requested by anyone in the business concerning any product or performance trend comparison verses prior years or new market dynamics.

Account Management and Verification.

Preparing Territorial Sales Target verses Achievement report for the Month.

Preparing Route Optimization Report Daily.

Maintenance and update of the departmental filling system.

Answer potential customer questions and follow-up call questions by understanding their needs and offer solution.

Work with sales team when closing sales.

Preparing of yearly sales comparison report.

Preparing minutes of departmental meetings.

Track weekly, monthly, and quarterly performance and sales metrics.

Updating monthly sales team off/leave schedule.

Liaising with branches and other departments on day-to-day issues.

Analysis and verification of all reports done by the team.

Processing Tender applications from institutions as received.

Qualifications

Business Degree/Diploma in a relevant field (Sales, Marketing)

Minimum 3-4 Years’ experience in a similar position

Good Microsoft office skills in particular excel and use of outlook

Good communication and interpersonal skills including a good telephone manner

Ability to work as an individual as well as within a team

How to Apply

All applications should be done on or before close of business 16th July 2021 on link below:

only shortlisted candidates will be contacted