Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, is one of the accomplished lawyers in the country.

Many of his followers, especially his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) fanatics, refer to him as a ‘walking constitution’ due to his excellent grip on matters of law and constitution.

However, former police spokesman, Charles Owino, has revealed the other side of Orengo, who is also a Minority Leader in the Senate.

According to Mr. Charles Owino, Orengo’s wife Betty Murungi has never been at his rural home and this has given Orengo a chance to take slay queens there for sexual escapades.

Mr. Owino further wondered why the Siaya senator spends huge sums of money hiring private helicopters every weekend which costs to the tune of 800,000 Kenya shillings in a single day to ferry slay queens to his home.

“Someone cannot be coming here in Ugenya every week in an expensive helicopter. Hiring a helicopter from Nairobi to this place is 800,000 Kenya shillings to and fro.

‘If you spend a night with it, you pay up to one million Kenya shillings.

“How can someone we have given the power to serve us be pursuing young slay queens with neat suits and expensive alcohols in a private helicopter yet our kids are not going to school?” Posed Mr. Owino.

Here is the video of Mr. Owino’s speaking of Orengo’s randy behavior in the Dholuo language

