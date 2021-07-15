Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 July 2021 – Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, is enjoying daddy duties after welcoming a newborn son with his Ugandan girlfriend Ivy Namu.

Ivy and Raburu started dating secretly when he was married.

She is said to be the main reason he parted ways with his pretty wife Marya Prude.

After divorcing Marya, Willis moved in with Ivy and according to reports, they are married.

The two lovebirds welcomed their newborn son last week and if his social media posts are anything to go by, he is enjoying fatherhood.

He has taken paternity leave to bond with his little angel.

Here are photos that he posted babysitting his 1-week old son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.