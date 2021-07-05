Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Customer Service Officer

Job Grade: Grade 6

Department: Commercial Services

Reporting Relationships

Direct reports: N/A

Company Overview

MFS is a Fintech company with a passion for “Transforming Lives Through Financial Inclusion”. We are a market leader in the mobile lending space, having begun our journey with Banks and SACCOs in 2014. Since then, MFS has transformed itself into an integrated financial services entity, helping to grow the lives of millions of micro-entrepreneurs across Africa.

Key Responsibilities

1. Ensure that customers make buying decisions armed with the right amount of information.

2. Analyze customer’s complaints and recommend solutions.

3. Discuss with customers on telephone and provide information on the company’s

products and services.

4. Record all conversations with clients with details of inquiries or complaints and action steps that were taken.

5. Understand the company’s insurance policies and products and be able to tell

whether a policy covers a type of loss or not.

6. Call up customers who had previously called to complain to know if their challenges have been resolved and to ensure that they are satisfied.

7. Take S.O.S calls from clients that have been involved in an accident, vehicle breakdown, or clients who need assistance with their vehicles and mobilizing help for such clients.

8. Communicate changes or adjustment in policies to clients.

9. Send newsletters, mails, and other forms of correspondences to customers.

10. Receive reports of claims and communicate reports of investigation to the clients.

11. Forward all filed claims to the appropriate department for handling and investigation.

12. Assist in soliciting sales of new products and policies.

13. Liaise with other departments and provide support to them.

14. Assist clients in filling of policy documents and contact them whenever any error is discovered, or when it needs to be corrected.

15. Offer information about price quotes to prospective customers.

16. Liaise with the company’s insurance agents and process all orders made via

telephone.

17. Manage and protect the reputation of the company.

18. Maintain strong clientele relationship with customers.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes/Skills)

Academic Qualifications and Experience

• Degree or Diploma Holder Ability to multi-task.

• Proven customer support experience or experience as a Client Service Representative

• Track record of over-achieving quota

• Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening

• Familiarity with CRM systems and practices

• Must have been an Agent for a minimum 1 year.

• Computer Literate

• Previous Working Experience in an Insurance Contact Centre is an Added Advantage

Competencies and Attributes/Skills

• Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.

• Ability to handle and pacify difficult customers.

• Effective communication skills – both verbal and non-verbal.

• A good memory for remembering data and details.

• Able to put in flexible working hours.

• Ability to cope in a fast-paced job environment.

• He/she must be able to critically analyze all situations and solve problems efficiently.

• Interested in providing Excellent Customer Service and Sales

• Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters.

How To Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications to recruitment@mfs.co.ke by 7th July 2021