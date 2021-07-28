Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Summary

We are seeking to recruit a candidate that has great personal and interpersonal communication skills to handle customer related queries. The candidate will be required to engage and negotiate with clients in regards to our products and services.

Job description

To ensure existing and new customers get an excellent customer care experience

To create and promote brand visibility

Create a rich and consistent communication strategy for the company

Responding to Clients complaints by coming up with the best solution within the shortest time possible

Maintain a positive and professional attitude towards customers at all times

Processing of clients orders and invoices and ensuring timely delivery of the same

Keeping records of customer interactions, compliments, comments and complains

Generate timely reports as relates to customer experiences

Qualifications: Education/ Knowledge

Bachelor’s degree in communication or similar business related field

Minimum of 2 yrs experience in similar position

Professional training in communication and customer service

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills

Experience in VAS industry an added advantage

How To Apply

Deadline date: 3rd August 2021

Salary Range: 30,000- 40,000

Email your resume to jobs@celcomafrica.com