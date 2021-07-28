Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Summary
We are seeking to recruit a candidate that has great personal and interpersonal communication skills to handle customer related queries. The candidate will be required to engage and negotiate with clients in regards to our products and services.
Job description
- To ensure existing and new customers get an excellent customer care experience
- To create and promote brand visibility
- Create a rich and consistent communication strategy for the company
- Responding to Clients complaints by coming up with the best solution within the shortest time possible
- Maintain a positive and professional attitude towards customers at all times
- Processing of clients orders and invoices and ensuring timely delivery of the same
- Keeping records of customer interactions, compliments, comments and complains
- Generate timely reports as relates to customer experiences
Qualifications: Education/ Knowledge
- Bachelor’s degree in communication or similar business related field
- Minimum of 2 yrs experience in similar position
- Professional training in communication and customer service
- Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills
- Experience in VAS industry an added advantage
How To Apply
Deadline date: 3rd August 2021
Salary Range: 30,000- 40,000
Email your resume to jobs@celcomafrica.com
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>