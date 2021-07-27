Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Customer Service Assistant-Branch Operations  (2100004S)

Job Purpose

Responsible for delivering an exceptional customer experience at the Britam branch level and putting the needs of every customer at the heart of every decision-making process.

Key responsibilities

  • Implement the customer experience strategy in the respective branch
  • Investigate and respond to all customer enquiries promptly at the branch level
  • Escalate complex queries to the appropriate functional area
  • Maintain regular internal (to staff) and external (to customers) communication on Customer Service matters.
  • Investigate and respond to all customer inquiries promptly.
  • Carry out customer and product-related document processing
  • Respond to customer queries in a professional manner
  • Make customers’ experiences better by ensuring customer satisfaction
  • Ensure high standards of Customer Service are maintained in all at the branch level

 Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in a business related field
  • At least 2- 4 years’ experience in a similar position

Technical/ Functional competencies

  • Knowledge of insurance concepts 
  • Knowledge of underwriting processes and procedures
  • Technical competence in underwriting insurance risks
  • Knowledge of insurance regulatory requirements

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

