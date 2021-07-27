Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Customer Service Assistant-Branch Operations – (2100004S)
Job Purpose
Responsible for delivering an exceptional customer experience at the Britam branch level and putting the needs of every customer at the heart of every decision-making process.
Key responsibilities
- Implement the customer experience strategy in the respective branch
- Investigate and respond to all customer enquiries promptly at the branch level
- Escalate complex queries to the appropriate functional area
- Maintain regular internal (to staff) and external (to customers) communication on Customer Service matters.
- Investigate and respond to all customer inquiries promptly.
- Carry out customer and product-related document processing
- Respond to customer queries in a professional manner
- Make customers’ experiences better by ensuring customer satisfaction
- Ensure high standards of Customer Service are maintained in all at the branch level
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in a business related field
- At least 2- 4 years’ experience in a similar position
Technical/ Functional competencies
- Knowledge of insurance concepts
- Knowledge of underwriting processes and procedures
- Technical competence in underwriting insurance risks
- Knowledge of insurance regulatory requirements
