Customer Service Assistant-Branch Operations – (2100004S)

Job Purpose

Responsible for delivering an exceptional customer experience at the Britam branch level and putting the needs of every customer at the heart of every decision-making process.

Key responsibilities

Implement the customer experience strategy in the respective branch

Investigate and respond to all customer enquiries promptly at the branch level

Escalate complex queries to the appropriate functional area

Maintain regular internal (to staff) and external (to customers) communication on Customer Service matters.

Investigate and respond to all customer inquiries promptly.

Carry out customer and product-related document processing

Respond to customer queries in a professional manner

Make customers’ experiences better by ensuring customer satisfaction

Ensure high standards of Customer Service are maintained in all at the branch level

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a business related field

At least 2- 4 years’ experience in a similar position

Technical/ Functional competencies

Knowledge of insurance concepts

Knowledge of underwriting processes and procedures

Technical competence in underwriting insurance risks

Knowledge of insurance regulatory requirements

How to Apply

