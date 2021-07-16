Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Why Work at Lenovo

Here at Lenovo, we believe in smarter technology for all, so we spend our time building a society that’s brighter and more inclusive.

And we go big. No, not big—huge.

We’re not just a Fortune Global 500 company, we’re one of Fortune’s Most Admired. We’re in 180 markets, working with 63,000 brilliant colleagues and counting. And we’re known for the world’s most complete portfolio of smart technology, from devices to software to infrastructure.

With our ingenuity, we help millions—not just the select few—experience our version of a smarter future.

Description And Requirements

We are Lenovo!

Currently the number one PC vendor worldwide, we continue to be the fastest growing company in our respective field. We’re a leader in genuine innovation, dreaming up – and building – the technology and services that enable and inspire progress around the world.

We are dedicated to fostering an environment that encourages entrepreneurism and ownership – a workplace where your talents can be challenged, and your efforts recognized and rewarded. We’re the progressive thinkers, creative doers and endless tinkerers who will always challenge the traditional and who know true groundbreakers never stand still. No matter what team you’re a part of, joining us you can create real impact.

Do you enjoy a work culture and environment where you can see your career developing? Are you excited to join one of the leaders in the IT world?

We are looking for an experienced Consumer Sales Executive to be dedicated to our existing customers in the East Africa team. We value the relationships we have across the region and will trust you to continue the long- term business collaboration and build Lenovo's Consumer business in East Africa. You will represent our brand and connect with the other internal sales teams to grow Lenovo's market share- the perfect way to boost your commercial skills.





Your detailed responsibilities are:

• You nurture relationships of trust with the accounts in your designated areas. You understand their requirements and develop relevant solutions

• You inform our customers of new products and road-maps, proposing upgrades and transition paths as appropriate

• You configure, price, negotiate and quote sales solutions

• You consult our clients about business challenges and requirements as well as the range of options and benefits of each

• You collaborate with Lenovo’s Retail and Channel partners in demand generation activities and marketing

Organization

You will report to our Sales Director for WECA, supporting customers in East Africa. You will participate in weekly collaborative planning calls and meetings.





Position Requirements:

5+ years’ experience in the field of sales of IT- hardware products

• Familiarity with the retail/reseller business

• Entrepreneurial personality, customer focused, and able to deliver exceptional solutions well beyond customer expectations

• Professional fluency in English





What Lenovo can offer you:

• An exciting job with great opportunities for success

• A good potential to grow both professionally and personally

• You will be a part of the Number 1 PC vendor in the world.

• Very nice and stimulating office environment

• Performance based rewards

• Flexibility and working from home

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, sex, age, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a veteran, and basis of disability or any federal, state, or local protected class.

Experience in Months: 60

How to Apply

