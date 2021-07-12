Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

PURPOSE:

To provide general customer service in respect to all lines of business for all CIC subsidiaries.

Responsibilities

Receive in-bound communication from CIC stakeholders through email and phone calls and respond to these queries in a timely and efficient manner in accordance to the call centre contact strategy;

Conduct out-bound communication to CIC stakeholders, and collect referrals for distribution;

Carry out monthly customer callouts for all lines of business;

Collect and analyse customer feedback at the group level and document as required;

Manage and efficiently resolve customer complaints;

Provide customers with product and service information;

Update existing customer information as required;

Identify and escalate priority issues;

Follow up prospective customer queries for conversion into new business;

Document all call information according to standard operating procedures and produce reports;

Respond to queries on social media within the standard timelines;

Conduct training of staff on customer service related topics.

PERSON SPECIFICATIONS

Qualifications.

Degree in a business related field.

Customer experience training is an added advantage

Up to two (2) years’ relevant experience

Skills and Attributes

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Problem solving skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Computer literate in MS Office and other office applications

Understanding of the working environment /competitors

How to Apply

If you have the aforementioned professional and academic qualifications and you are ready to execute the above mandate, kindly send your resume to the address below indicating on the subject of your email the job title

Strictly apply through:https://cic.co.ke/job-application/clearly indicating the position being applied for. E.g. Customer Experience Officer

The application should reach us by close of business on 15th July, 2021. Please note only short listed candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us by 22nd August, 2021 consider your application unsuccessful.