Human Resource /Customer Care Officer (REF: HR/C/07/21)
Our client, a leading urban Sacco based in Nairobi is seeking for qualified, experienced and highly motivated individuals to fill this position.
Core Responsibilities
- Support the development and implementation of HR initiatives and systems
- Provide counselling on policies and procedures
- Be actively involved in recruitment by preparing job descriptions, posting ads and managing the hiring process
- Create and implement effective onboarding plans
- Develop training and development programs
- Assist in performance management processes
- Support the management of disciplinary and grievance issues
- Maintain employee records (attendance, EEO data etc.) according to policy and legal requirements
- Review employment and working conditions to ensure legal compliance
- Answering employee questions and addressing employee concerns
- Reviewing procedures for employee safety, welfare, wellness and health
- Representing employer in community and recruiting events
- Overseeing social events
- Drawing up plans for future personnel hiring procedures and goals
- Updating job requirements when needed
- Contacting applicants’ references
- Performing criminal background checks required by company
- Provide splendid customer services to customers in a friendly and courteous manner at all times
- Have sufficient knowledge about the Society products and services and respond to all inquiries accordingly
- Improve customers’ SACCO experience by ensuring that the customers are attended to promptly and all their challenges are resolved without delay
- Ensure that all the SACCO’s policies and procedures, code of conduct and regulatory guidelines are strictly complied with in the process of discharging duties
- Provide information to customers/members on their account status and account balances
- Open new SACCO accounts according to laid down rules and guidelines
- Provide assistance to all other members of staff in other departments of the SACCO by liaising with them through healthy interactions
- Ensure that customers’ confidential information is properly protected and only used for official purposes
- Channel complex customer complaints and challenges to the right head of department for effective resolution
Skills
- Outstanding organizational and time-management abilities
- Excellent communication skills characterized by excellent writing and speaking skills
- Effective listening skills demonstrated by the ability to listen to other people talk without interruptions, understand them and then propose solutions or make contributions based on the points made
- Problem-solving and decision-making aptitude
- Strong ethics and reliability
- Must be patient and willing to help others in solving problems while maintaining a positive attitude at all times
- Must have a keen eye for detail and follow instructions to the letter.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants are requested to download and fill out the online application form below and submit to co-opconsultancy@co-opbank.co.ke by 21st July 2021. Any applications received after the closing date shall not be accepted.
