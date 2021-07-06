Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Human Resource /Customer Care Officer (REF: HR/C/07/21)

Our client, a leading urban Sacco based in Nairobi is seeking for qualified, experienced and highly motivated individuals to fill this position.

Core Responsibilities

Support the development and implementation of HR initiatives and systems

Provide counselling on policies and procedures

Be actively involved in recruitment by preparing job descriptions, posting ads and managing the hiring process

Create and implement effective onboarding plans

Develop training and development programs

Assist in performance management processes

Support the management of disciplinary and grievance issues

Maintain employee records (attendance, EEO data etc.) according to policy and legal requirements

Review employment and working conditions to ensure legal compliance

Answering employee questions and addressing employee concerns

Reviewing procedures for employee safety, welfare, wellness and health

Representing employer in community and recruiting events

Overseeing social events

Drawing up plans for future personnel hiring procedures and goals

Updating job requirements when needed

Contacting applicants’ references

Performing criminal background checks required by company

Provide splendid customer services to customers in a friendly and courteous manner at all times

Have sufficient knowledge about the Society products and services and respond to all inquiries accordingly

Improve customers’ SACCO experience by ensuring that the customers are attended to promptly and all their challenges are resolved without delay

Ensure that all the SACCO’s policies and procedures, code of conduct and regulatory guidelines are strictly complied with in the process of discharging duties

Provide information to customers/members on their account status and account balances

Open new SACCO accounts according to laid down rules and guidelines

Provide assistance to all other members of staff in other departments of the SACCO by liaising with them through healthy interactions

Ensure that customers’ confidential information is properly protected and only used for official purposes

Channel complex customer complaints and challenges to the right head of department for effective resolution

Skills

Outstanding organizational and time-management abilities

Excellent communication skills characterized by excellent writing and speaking skills

Effective listening skills demonstrated by the ability to listen to other people talk without interruptions, understand them and then propose solutions or make contributions based on the points made

Problem-solving and decision-making aptitude

Strong ethics and reliability

Must be patient and willing to help others in solving problems while maintaining a positive attitude at all times

Must have a keen eye for detail and follow instructions to the letter.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are requested to download and fill out the online application form below and submit to co-opconsultancy@co-opbank.co.ke by 21st July 2021. Any applications received after the closing date shall not be accepted.

Download Application Form