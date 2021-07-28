Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



DEPARTMENT: MARKETING

REPORTING TO: MARKETING DIRECTOR

JOB SUMMARY / PURPOSE:

The Customer Experience Lead will be responsible for shaping the strategic vision and drive the execution of all aspects of the customer experience, including but not limited to marketing, customer service, operations, product and delivery.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for ensuring a best in class customer experience for the Kune community.

Ensure that our customer’s voice is represented across all our organization’s departments.

Run regular surveys and focus groups to collect feedback from our customers and target audience, and transform them into actionable insights.

Partner with directors and heads of department to improve customer excellence across the organization.

Establish and improve key KPIs to assess customer satisfaction across the organization.

Draft, implement and oversee customer satisfaction related processes.

Oversee community management and hire an intern in charge of interacting with our community on our social media platforms.

Any other duties assigned.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

At least 4 years experience in customer experience or in a business related field, preferably in a high-growth start-up or consulting firm.

Strong knowledge of customer experience best practices.

Extensive knowledge and understanding of operations and marketing KPIs.

High proficiency in Excel, Google Sheets, PowerPoint.

Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage several projects and the willingness to bring structure to undefined procedures.

Knowledge of CRM tools.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

A positive and can-do attitude.

Innovative, operationally-minded and persuasive.

Exceptional collaboration and listening ability.

Determined to find and improve inefficiencies.

Analytical mind and a strong interest into data monitoring and analysis.

Organized, structured and detail oriented.

Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills combined with the ability to synthesize and effectively communicate findings to different stakeholders.

Ability to consistently deliver high-end results in a short-time period.

