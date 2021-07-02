Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Description

Ilara Health is looking for a Customer Success Intern to help launch and manage new healthtech products in Nairobi and Kisumu clinics and hospitals. Our products aim to improve clinic efficiency and quality of care by allowing practitioners to record patient information, set appointment dates, and communicate directly with the patients. As the Customer Success Intern, you will provide support to customers in fostering customer satisfaction. The key goal will be to monitor, troubleshoot and provide feedback from the customers while using Ilara’s software.

You will liaise with cross functional internal teams to continuously improve the entire customer experience.

Responsibilities

Provide support to customers on the function and usage of the software.

Provide outstanding customer service to ensure customer satisfaction.

Work with the Product team to ensure that products and services meet customers’ current and future needs.

Identify process improvements to achieve goals related to product marketing and customer support.

Record product defects and appropriate resolutions.

Maintain accurate and complete product related information.

Share feature requests and effective workarounds with team members

Gather customer feedback and share with internal teams.

Inform customers about new features and functionalities

Qualifications

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills

Some experience in a tech-focused sales, operational, or design role preferred

Travel about 50% of the time

Patience when handling tough cases

Educational background in IT or a business related course preferred

How to Apply

Apply for the internship here