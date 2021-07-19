Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title: Health Records Information Officer (HRIO) & Front Office
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Provide pleasant, friendly, and efficient customer care services to internaland external customers
Duties and Responsibilities
∙ To provide exemplary customer service to internal and externalcustomers
∙ To handle comprehensively all enquiries and direct accordingly fromwithin and externally in a timely way
∙ Give support services to all staff to ensure good customer service toour customers
∙ Ensure efficient and smooth operations of the front office ∙ Give feedback to the administrator on how to improve
customer care
Qualification and Key Competencies
∙ Diploma in Business Administration or Public Relations, Communication, Customer Service from a recognized institution.
∙ Two years working experience as a customer care assistant. ∙ Excellent customer care and communication skills
∙ Managing all front office operations
∙ Be courteous and computer literate
∙ Certificate of good conduct
How to Apply
∙ Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit online application form on;
∙ Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.
∙ We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.
∙ We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. ∙ Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
