Title: Health Records Information Officer (HRIO) & Front Office

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Provide pleasant, friendly, and efficient customer care services to internaland external customers

Duties and Responsibilities

∙ To provide exemplary customer service to internal and externalcustomers

∙ To handle comprehensively all enquiries and direct accordingly fromwithin and externally in a timely way

∙ Give support services to all staff to ensure good customer service toour customers

∙ Ensure efficient and smooth operations of the front office ∙ Give feedback to the administrator on how to improve

customer care

Qualification and Key Competencies

∙ Diploma in Business Administration or Public Relations, Communication, Customer Service from a recognized institution.

∙ Two years working experience as a customer care assistant. ∙ Excellent customer care and communication skills

∙ Managing all front office operations

∙ Be courteous and computer literate

∙ Certificate of good conduct

How to Apply

∙ Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit online application form on;

Click here to apply

∙ Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.

∙ We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.

∙ We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. ∙ Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted