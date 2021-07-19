Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Title: Health Records Information Officer (HRIO) & Front Office

Location: Nairobi

Job description 

Provide pleasant, friendly, and efficient customer care services to internaland external customers  

Duties and Responsibilities 

∙ To provide exemplary customer service to internal and externalcustomers 

∙ To handle comprehensively all enquiries and direct accordingly fromwithin and externally in a timely way 

∙ Give support services to all staff to ensure good customer service toour customers 

∙ Ensure efficient and smooth operations of the front office ∙ Give feedback to the administrator on how to improve 

customer care 

Qualification and Key Competencies 

∙ Diploma in Business Administration or Public Relations, Communication, Customer Service from a recognized institution. 

∙ Two years working experience as a customer care assistant. ∙ Excellent customer care and communication skills 

∙ Managing all front office operations 

∙ Be courteous and computer literate 

∙ Certificate of good conduct 

How to Apply 

∙ Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit online application form on; 

Click here to apply

∙ Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV. 

∙ We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any  recruitment agency. 

∙ We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. ∙ Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

